Huntsville to open warming centers Thursday through Saturday

The City of Huntsville has announced it will open three warming centers for anyone needing temporary shelter during this week’s winter weather.
The centers will open 2 p.m. Thursday and remain open until 9 a.m. Saturday at the following locations:
• University Baptist Church, 809 Jordan Lane NW (entrance at back of the church);
• The Downtown Rescue Mission, 1400 Evangel Drive NW; and
• The Salvation Army, 305 Seminole Drive NW.
Weather permitting, Huntsville Public Transit will provide free transportation to and from the warming centers during hours of operation. Personal protective equipment, supplies, sleeping cots, meals and volunteers will be provided by First Stop, the North Alabama Coalition for the Homeless, Church of the Nativity and the City’s Community Development Office.
For more information, call the Rev. Rosie Veal Eby at 404-579-8738 or email rvealeby@nativity-hsv.org.