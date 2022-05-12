 Skip to main content
Huntsville to host free guided downtown walking tours during Historic Preservation Month

Huntsville historic walking tour

This is one of the many locations featured on the City of Huntsville's guided downtown walking tour, a free event planned in celebration of Historic Preservation Month. 

 Huntsville Historic Preservation Commission

Residents and visitors can learn more about downtown Huntsville, from the earliest settlers to the Space Race and beyond, during one of two free walking tours being offered in May.

The guided tours last about 90 minutes each and will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, and 6 p.m. Friday, May 20. Huntsville Preservation Planner Katie Stamps will lead the tours, starting from the First National Bank building on West Side Square.

The tours are part of Historic Preservation Month, celebrated each May. As part of the celebration, the city of Huntsville also unveiled a new historic marker on Randolph Avenue and shared interviews with experts about various historic locations in the city.

Residents are encouraged to share their favorite historic Huntsville location on social media using hashtag #SavingPlacesHSV.

