Huntsville Police to host 'Holiday Open House' on Saturday

Christmas will come early at the Huntsville Police Department.
On Saturday, the South Precinct will host its "Holiday Open House" from 5–8 p.m. Children can stop by, pick up a gift donated by a community member and even meet Santa Claus.
Capt. Jerry King, commander of the South Huntsville Precinct, said it's a great way for officers to get involved with the community they serve.
"At the core of it, it's about that partnership we have with the community that helps us be of better service to them, but it also helps us to do our job better," King said. "It's that two-team concept, and events like this really bring us together."
Officers are working this week to decorate the precinct, gearing up for Santa's arrival Saturday. If there are gifts left after the open house, the precinct plans to donate them to Toys for Tots.