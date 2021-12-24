Huntsville Police sergeant shares safe driving tips for holiday season

Buzzed driving is drunk driving. That's a message from law enforcement as people hit the roads this weekend.
Huntsville Police Department Sgt. Rosalind White said you and your family should create a game plan, whether that's assigning a designated driver or downloading a rideshare app.
Creating a plan eliminates the chance of getting behind the wheel after a night of drinking. Around the holidays, police are out in full force.
"We will increase our patrol looking particularly for impaired drivers, we want to ensure that everyone has a safe and happy holiday season," said White. "So our officers will be enforced, our DUI units in particular will be in the city looking for drivers."
If you're hosting Christmas, White said don't be afraid to check on your guests' plans. If they don't have a way of getting home, it's best that family members stay at your home, to avoid the chances of getting in an accident or getting pulled over.
AAA says this holiday season, there will be a 34% increase of people traveling 50 miles or more this holiday season, compared to 2020.