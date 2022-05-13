Huntsville Museum of Art presents Depression-era photography by Dorothea Lange

Now through Aug. 7, visitors to the Huntsville Museum of Art can view firsthand the original works of legendary documentary photographer Dorothea Lange.
“Dorothea Lange’s America” features images of migrant workers, suffering families and landscapes that brought the faces of the Great Depression into the American spotlight. Some of her more famous works have become ingrained in American cultural history.
The exhibition includes images dating from 1929 to 1964, with additional photographs from that era by Walker Evans, Ben Shahn, Russell Lee and Mike Disfarmer.
“This display of Depression-era photographs is a great addition to the Museum’s summer lineup,” said HMA Executive Director Christopher Madkour. “Visitors will see a time capsule of American history and culture along with this summer’s other great exhibits.”
