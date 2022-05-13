 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Huntsville Museum of Art presents Depression-era photography by Dorothea Lange

  • 0
Migrant Mother by Dorothea Lange

Now through Aug. 7, visitors to the Huntsville Museum of Art can view firsthand the original works of legendary documentary photographer Dorothea Lange.

“Dorothea Lange’s America” features images of migrant workers, suffering families and landscapes that brought the faces of the Great Depression into the American spotlight. Some of her more famous works have become ingrained in American cultural history.

The exhibition includes images dating from 1929 to 1964, with additional photographs from that era by Walker Evans, Ben Shahn, Russell Lee and Mike Disfarmer.

Filipinos cutting lettuce, Salinas, California, 1935 by Dorothea Lange

“This display of Depression-era photographs is a great addition to the Museum’s summer lineup,” said HMA Executive Director Christopher Madkour. “Visitors will see a time capsule of American history and culture along with this summer’s other great exhibits.”

Learn more about the museum and exhibit here.

Unemployed men, San Francisco by Dorothea Lange

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

Recommended for you