Huntsville-Madison County Public Library goes fine free

Effective immediately, the Huntsville-Madison County Public Library is eliminating fines for overdue items.
The library announced the decision Monday after its board of directors voted unanimously in favor of the measure.
"We are proud to join the hundreds of libraries nationwide who are ensuring open access to library materials by going fine free," said Cindy Hewitt, executive director of HMCPL. "It is important that the children in our community are able to access books without the threat of overdue fines so they have an opportunity to increase their literacy levels."
HMCPL will be the first large library system in Alabama to go fine free. The library system said the decision was based on research gathered within its system and analysis of other systems who have made the same decision.
That research showed overdue fines make up less than 1% of HMCPL's revenue, while eliminating them can have significant positive impacts. One study found the average number of days an item is overdue fell by 42% after fines were eliminated, while some libraries see an average increase of 40% more young borrowers.
At HMCPL, 14% of library cardholders — more than 22,000 accounts — are currently blocked due to fines, preventing them from checking out items.
HMCPL hopes that by eliminating future fines and forgiving existing overdue fines, more community members will visit the library and get back to reading.
Of course, that's not to say there won't be any consequences for those who keep an item past its due date. HMCPL said it will still send overdue notices, and after an item becomes 14 days overdue, it will be considered "lost" and the cardholder will be blocked from checking anything else out until the item is returned.
