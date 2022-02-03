Huntsville library seeks local musicians for streaming service

The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library has opened a second round of submissions for local musicians who wish to have their work featured on Blast, the library’s music streaming service.
The round is open to musicians from Colbert, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties. Artists have until March 4 to submit their music, and a group of curators will make the final selections.
If chosen, the artist’s music will be included on Blast, a “living music collection that documents North Alabama’s vital, evolving music scene,” according to HMCPL.
“Blast launched last fall with 40 local musicians included in our collection,” said Annie Phillips, HMCPL’s digital services librarian and Blast’s project manager. “We have seen a tremendous success from this platform and cannot wait to expand it even further through this round of submissions.”
For more information about Blast and on how to submit music, click here.