Huntsville invites everyone to make their mark at Community Chalk Art Festival

Ever wanted to add your art to Big Spring Park? On Friday, Huntsville is inviting you to do just that.
The Community Chalk Art Festival is one of three events scheduled in July as the city celebrates Parks and Recreation Month. Local artists will lead the main design, while community members of all ages can use the provided sidewalk chalk to pitch in.
The free festival is set for 5:30–7:30 p.m. Friday at Big Spring Park, just off Church Street, between the lagoon and Huntsville Museum of Art.
"We see this as a special time for people of all ages to come together in our beautiful downtown park and enjoy some good old-fashioned fun," said Parks & Rec Director James Gossett. "You don't have to be an artist to enjoy the festival. Just let your imagination go and help us add some color and creativity."
Festival participants will also get to enjoy lawn games and free bubble wands for kids while supplies last. The event coincides with the Downtown Huntsville Inc. food truck rally from 5–9 p.m., so there will be plenty of food and drink options available.