Huntsville Hospital hosts blood drive to combat nationwide blood shortage

Huntsville Hospital says it got close to experiencing a critical blood shortage.
On Tuesday, the hospital teamed up with Lifesouth for an emergency blood drive.
Clinical Lab Director, Christie Campbell, said fewer people are donating blood right now. She said it could be due to summer vacations and repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Huntsville Hospital needs to replenish its supply in every blood type.
"The patients that usually are our highest users of blood products are our cancer patients, our open-heart surgery patients, sometimes we have trauma patients that come in, they use a good amount of blood products," said Campbell. "Then again, many of our patients who are just here for other medical reasons in the hospital do need transfusions while they're with us."
The American Red Cross said every 2 seconds someone in the United States needs blood.
Tuesday's blood drive was the first time Huntsville Hospital was able to have Lifesouth back on its campus, since the pandemic.
If you were unable to attend the emergency blood drive, find an upcoming drive, here.
In January, the Red Cross declared its first ever national blood crisis.