Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Jackson,
central Madison, east central Morgan, southeastern Lincoln and
southwestern Franklin Counties through 330 PM CDT...

At 239 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near New Market to near Redstone Arsenal.
Movement was northeast at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, heavy rainfall.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...
Huntsville, Madison, Moores Mill, Redstone Arsenal, Meridianville,
Hazel Green, Owens Cross Roads, Huntland, Triana and Marshall Space
Flight Center.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

Weather Alert

...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...

The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued an
Airport Weather Warning for...

Huntsville International Airport /HSV/.

* Until 300 PM CDT.

The following weather hazard(s) is expected:

* Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.

Huntsville Hospital hosts blood drive to combat nationwide blood shortage

Huntsville Hospital says it got close to experiencing a critical blood shortage.

On Tuesday, the hospital teamed up with Lifesouth for an emergency blood drive.

Clinical Lab Director, Christie Campbell, said fewer people are donating blood right now. She said it could be due to summer vacations and repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Huntsville Hospital needs to replenish its supply in every blood type.

"The patients that usually are our highest users of blood products are our cancer patients, our open-heart surgery patients, sometimes we have trauma patients that come in, they use a good amount of blood products," said Campbell. "Then again, many of our patients who are just here for other medical reasons in the hospital do need transfusions while they're with us."

The American Red Cross said every 2 seconds someone in the United States needs blood.

Tuesday's blood drive was the first time Huntsville Hospital was able to have Lifesouth back on its campus, since the pandemic.

If you were unable to attend the emergency blood drive, find an upcoming drive, here.

In January, the Red Cross declared its first ever national blood crisis.

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com

