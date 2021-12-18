Huntsville Fire and Rescue’s Hazardous Materials Team respond to two fuel spills in less than a day.

Huntsville Fire and Rescue's Hazardous Materials Team were called to two separate incidents in Madison County over the past couple of days.
Around 4 Saturday morning, Huntsville Fire and Rescue, New Market VFD, and Alabama State Troopers responded to a fuel spill involving an overturned semi-tractor trailer.
The accident happened on Winchester Road, between Ollie Howard Road and Hillsboro Circle in New Market.
The semi-tractor trailer was carrying soy bean meal.
According to Huntsville Fire and Rescue, absorbent pads were used to collect the leaking diesel fuel and mitigate the potential of contaminated runoff from heavy rain.
New Market VFD, ALEA, Madison County Sheriff Office and HEMSI responded to the incident.
On Friday, Huntsville Fire and Rescue’s Hazardous Materials Team responded to single-vehicle crash involving an overturned pickup truck carrying a 50 gallon tank of diesel fuel.
The accident happened in the 1600 block of Dug Hill Rd in the Central community.
Once the truck was removed from the creek, Huntsville Fire and Rescue’s Hazardous Materials Team deployed booms and absorbent material to collect the spilled fuel from the water.
Central VFD, ALEA, Madison County Sheriff Office, Huntsville-Madison County Rescue Squad and HEMSI assisted with that incident.
No injuries were reported in either incident.
"Great job by all agencies involved and tremendous thank you to our mutual aid partners for their assistance and technical expertise with both of these fuel spills," Huntsville Fire and Rescue said.