Huntsville City Schools career coaches help students navigate life after high school

In this week's Skilled to Work, WAAY31 heads to Grissom High School.
Carolyn Wade works at Huntsville City Schools as a career coach. She helps take the pressure off of some students looking to navigate the coming years.
"We start with students in the 8th grade, creating a four-year plan which gives students the opportunity to look at all the classes they can take in high school," said Wade. "Then we move with them throughout high school."
What will I major in? Where will I go to school? What money will I make? All questions that Wade tackles as a career coach on the day-to-day.
"I just had a student yesterday that sent me an email and was like I am lost, and I have no idea," said Wade. "A friend told me that you'd be willing to sit down with me."
Senior Justin Williamson thought he had it all figured out.
"Well, when I was going to go to UAH I was going to do Engineering," said Williamson. "I was going to sit at a computer a lot and do math all the time."
Then he went on a school trip to Calhoun Community College and it changed everything.
"When I saw everything automotive, I got to work with my hands a lot, which is everything I enjoy doing here," said Williamson.
Seeing the automotive program widened Williamson's eyes. Field trips are just one way career coaches help students figure out their career path.
"Showed me a good opportunity to go into a career where I got to do that forever," said Williamson.
Not only does Huntsville City Schools offer the help of a career coach but it also offers a number of industry classes for high schools students.
"Students are able to get their hands on and for a lot of students the career tech classes are an outlet," said Wade.
Williamson takes precision machining. A small taste of what's ahead of him.
"It's showing us all the basics, on tool safety and what things are, how tools work, how machines and motors run also," said Williamson.
On Thursday, students worked with Wade on mock interviews.
"Career planning, career exploration, interest assessments and then taking it a step further, helping them get guest speakers in, doing mock interests, resume prep and that's for any student," said Wade.
Making the future for students feel more exciting, than daunting.
"Being here, having her, changed everything," said Williamson. "It helped me figure out things better."