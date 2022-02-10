Huntsville city council approves more rental assistance for those facing eviction

Help is on the way for people in Huntsville facing eviction. The Huntsville City Council unanimously passed three resolutions dealing with the federally funded Emergency Rental Assistance program (ERA).
The city has already been through one round of ERA where the city used local organizations to help distribute the funds to those in need. Those contracts ended back in December, even though the government started up a second round of Emergency Rental Assistance. Now, the city needs help from these organizations once more, which is good news for people who did not get help the first time around.
"This is a second round of funding, Emergency Rental Assistance 2. The city is receiving $4.7 million dollars. These organizations will assist us in the distribution of that funding through the end of this year," says director of community development, Scott Erwin, as he addresses the council.
Council members were all on board, and unanimously passed the resolutions giving funds to Crisis Services of North Alabama and Legal Services of Alabama.
"The Crisis Services will get just over $34,000. The Legal Services will get just over $27,600. So those are what the agencies will do," Erwin explains.
The organizations will bring help to those financially impacted by the pandemic.
“For those who were financially affected by the virus, coronavirus. So financially affected means you weren't able to continue working, your child wasn't able to go to school. Your life has been disrupted. And we're hoping that many of the daily lives of our citizens haven't been as financially impacted as they were last year," he says.
During the first round of rental assistance, the city received more than 1,000 applications. Since the second round opened in December, they have received about 200. So the need is still there, but it has significantly decreased.
"Hopefully some of the greatest needs are not quite like they were last year," says Erwin.
The applications for this second round are focused on those who did not receive any financial help in the first round of assistance. Erwin says they will be accepting applications until the money runs out, which he hopes won't be until the end of this year. You can apply on the City of Huntsville's website.