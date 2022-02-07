Highlighting Black-owned businesses: Zenzele Consignment

This Black History Month, WAAY 31 is highlighting Black-owned businesses throughout North Alabama.
One store in Huntsville is using its profits to better the community.
"We're right here in the heart of the black community," Kundai Bajikikaya said.
Zenzele Consignment is far more than just a store in North Huntsville.
"When you shop at Zenzele, you are funding your own liberation," Bajikikaya said.
It helps fund the African People's Development and Empowerment Project.
"To collectivize vast skills of Africans around the world, to build community led, community-based programs in health care, education and agriculture," Bajikikaya said.
Marketing Director Kundai Bajikikaya said this store funds different programs within AAPDEP.
"You know whether it be the community garden that needs something more immediately or we're working to publish a book for our youth program," She said.
But the store also supports and promotes African and Black entrepreneurs including fashion designers, authors, and artists.
"These are products coming from African people and African people are benefiting from them," Bajikikaya said.
She added everything about this store hash a purpose, including its name.
In English, Zenzele means 'to do for self'.
"We need shops like this everywhere. We need economic development that's funding the black community everywhere," She said.
Before the pandemic, the store also served as a meeting place to discuss problems within the community. The hope is to start up those meetings soon.