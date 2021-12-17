HEMSI Ambulance Services donates presents to children in need

Christmas came a little early for about 80 children in need.
Every holiday season, employees with HEMSI Ambulance Services get presents for children at the YMCA Children Development Center.
Friday morning, HEMSI loaded the presents into an ambulance and dropped them off to the children.
Don Webster, the Community Relations Director for HEMSI, said the children's reaction during the giveaway is something his employees look forward to every year.
“It’s fun and with the holiday approaching, not everybody’s able to do the things they want to do, so we’re just trying to help them out," said Webster.
He said they're going to make sure the extra toys that were donated will make their way to St. Nick so he can give them out on Christmas.