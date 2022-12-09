Have you seen Vincenzo? New Huntsville arrival missing for several weeks

A new neighbor is hoping a little North Alabama magic will reunite him with a beloved family member.
Miles Schwartz moved to Huntsville from Idaho in October. He said he came here without any friends or family other than his two dogs. On Nov. 1, a neighbor told Schwartz they saw one of the dogs - 5-year-old Vincenzo - chasing squirrels in Sherwood Park on Greendale Drive.
Vincenzo hasn’t been seen since about 5 p.m. that day.
“I’ve spent every day of his life with him,” Schwartz said. “He’s a beautiful dog and loves meeting strangers.”
Vincenzo is a Cirneco dell’Etna and weighs about 28 pounds. He has an older brother, who Schwartz said is distraught over the disappearance.
“... His health has been declining ever since (Vincenzo’s) been gone,” Schwartz said. “He sleeps by the front door and no longer comes to be with me. He’s the only family I have left now.”
Schwartz is offering a $1,500 reward (“no questions asked”) for Vincenzo’s return home.
If you can help, call him at 516-375-2939 or email him at mountainsmurf@aol.com