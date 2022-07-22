Hartselle City Schools asking parent to fill out free or reduced meal applications online

School lunches are going to cost families this year.
The change comes after the Dept. of Agriculture's free meals expired in June.
School lunches were offered for free due to the pandemic. It was a way to alleviate some costly stress on families.
Majority of districts in North Alabama are going back to application based free or reduced meals this upcoming school year.
Hartselle City Schools is one of them. They're now asking parents to fill out an application, if needed.
"They can fill it out all year long," said Jenny Newton, Child Nutrition Supervisor. "We will be accepting applications until the last day of school, we do encourage the quicker they fill it out the application, the quicker they start receiving free meals."
In order for families to get free or reduced school meals, they need to meet the following criteria:
Income eligible, are receiving government assistance, enrolled in SNAP, child receives Medicaid, or if a family's is receiving temporary assistance,
K-12 grade lunches at Hartselle City Schools are under $3, but that can add up quickly if your child is buying lunch or breakfast each day.
Prior to the pandemic, about 25% to 28% of families within Hartselle City Schools qualified for free or reduced school meals.
Newton said this year she's already seen a rise in applications in comparison to years before the pandemic.
She said inflation may be to blame.
"We're seeing more people qualify and I think part of that is because of inflation, and the dollar doesn't go as far as it did last year," said Newton.
To access Hartselle City Schools free or reduced meals application, click here.