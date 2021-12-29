Happi Health reports uptick in Covid-19 test demand, positivity rate

Some businesses are seeing a major increase of people needing or wanting a Covid-19 test in Madison County.
At Happi Health in Huntsville, lines have been nonstop over the last two days.
A doctor with Happi Health told us they were anticipating an increased number of people coming to the urgent care to get tested for Covid-19 due to it being around the holiday season and residents wanting to keep themselves and others safe.
They said many people are opting to come to places like Happi Health because they can get tested without leaving the car.
With the omicron variant raging across Alabama and employers needing its employees to have negative tests, Happi Health said they've seen a large uptick in people getting tested.
While they're happy to help people get tested, staff members do ask for patience as they adjust to the increase.
"We had to cross-level some of our staff, and we've had to increase some of our parking capabilities to be able to get more people in," said George Kyle, director of adult services and quality at the facility. "... We can't test everyone in the community that needs to be tested right now, so we do the best we can."
Happi Health offers testing twice a day — once in the morning and again in the afternoon — to help get as many people tested as possible. Kyle said as the demand continues to rise, they're also seeing a 30% increase in the number who test positive.
He said knowing the symptoms of COVID, being vaccinated and wearing your mask can help in the fight.