Gov. Ivey awards $14.8 million to Scottsboro to enhance water, sewer infrastructure

The state of Alabama is making sure people in Jackson County have clean drinking water.
Gov. Kay Ivey awarded $14.8 million to help Jackson County improve its water and sewer infrastructure.
Ivey noted the state has aging infrastructure across the board. Roads and bridges are already getting an upgrade through Rebuild Alabama, but water and sewer infrastructure are in critical need of long-term investments.
Underground infrastructure often goes overlooked, because the cost is buried in the ground.
Ivey assured the public on Friday that the county will have clean water for decades to come.
"We all need clean water — our businesses, our homes — we want our families to live and thrive, so it's critical we stay on top of it and invest our funds from the federal government wisely, not just spend feverishly," said Ivey. "I'm proud y'all are taking the lead, and I look forward to the clean water we're going to have."
The announcement comes as a crisis continues to unfold for our neighbors in Jackson, Mississippi. Hundreds of thousands are left with little to no water due to poor systems that were then overwhelmed by severe flooding.
Ivey said that crisis will not occur in Alabama.
The general manager of Water, Sewer and Gas in Scottsboro said the project to enhance water infrastructure in Jackson County has already kicked off and is progressing quickly.
The state Legislature allotted $225 million to the state's water and sewer infrastructure problems. The government-funded money originates from The American Rescue Plan.