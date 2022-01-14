 Skip to main content
...Winter Storm to Impact the Tennessee Valley on Sunday...

A strong low pressure system will move across the region this
weekend and bring wet accumulating snowfall. Rain will begin to mix
with snow early Sunday morning, changing to all snow during the late
morning into the afternoon hours.

Wet snowfall accumulations are possible, with an inch or less likely
in northwest and north central Alabama. Heavier snowfall is expected
in southern middle Tennessee and far northeast Alabama where Winter
Storm Watches are in effect.

This snowfall forecast remains uncertain and are likely to undergo
further revisions in future forecast updates. Please keep checking
for updated information this weekend. Due to the likelihood for cold
temperatures in the wake of the departing system, any snow on the
ground is likely to linger into Monday and could cause hazardous
driving conditions Sunday night into early Monday morning.

Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio, or a favorite local media outlet,
for further statements or updates from the National Weather Service
in Huntsville.

Girls Inc. kicks off 'Fuel Her Fire' campaign

Girls Inc. of Huntsville kicked off its "Fuel Her Fire" campaign Friday with a goal of positively affecting 3,000 girls' lives over the next five years.

Since 1972, Girls Inc. has offered after-school programs and long-lasting mentor relationships. It's adapted with the times, as times and technology changed. 

"The needs of girls have evolved and so have we," said Stephanie Malone, executive director of Girls Inc. "From offering activities such as cooking, sewing and homework help, Girls Inc. now provides a framework that empowers girls and teaches them how to overcome systemic, societal challenges and to become strong leaders and advocates."

During Friday's kickoff, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle proclaimed 2022 as "The Year of the Girl" in honor of the organization's 50th year.

