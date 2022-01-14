Girls Inc. kicks off 'Fuel Her Fire' campaign

Girls Inc. of Huntsville kicked off its "Fuel Her Fire" campaign Friday with a goal of positively affecting 3,000 girls' lives over the next five years.
Since 1972, Girls Inc. has offered after-school programs and long-lasting mentor relationships. It's adapted with the times, as times and technology changed.
"The needs of girls have evolved and so have we," said Stephanie Malone, executive director of Girls Inc. "From offering activities such as cooking, sewing and homework help, Girls Inc. now provides a framework that empowers girls and teaches them how to overcome systemic, societal challenges and to become strong leaders and advocates."
During Friday's kickoff, Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle proclaimed 2022 as "The Year of the Girl" in honor of the organization's 50th year.