Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama partners with DoorDash for cookie season

As the pandemic continues, local Girl Scouts continue the search for new ways to stay safe while taking part in their most popular annual fundraiser.
This year, that includes delivering those infamous Girl Scout cookies through DoorDash.
DoorDash customers in Huntsville and Florence will be able to order Girl Scout cookies using the DoorDash website or app. Not only will local Girl Scouts still get the experience of tracking and filling orders, the partnership also allows local troops to continue benefiting from the sales, as DoorDash has agreed to waive all fees for the organization.
For those who aren’t DoorDash customers, don’t worry — traditional methods are still available. Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama said more than 400 troops will begin receiving cookies this week to fill initial orders, and many Scouts will open outdoor cookie booths starting Feb. 21.
“We’re proud of the resourceful ways Girl Scouts are running their cookie businesses safely, and this year, our girls will continue to exemplify the life and leadership skills that prepare them to become successful businesswomen,” said Karen Peterlin, CEO of Girls Scouts of North-Central Alabama.
Cookie customers can also purchase cookies online by visiting a registered Scout’s Digital Cookie store or clicking here to find a cookie sale in their area. Customers can also call 800-734-4541 or send an email to emailcustomercare@girlscoutsnca.org for more information.
Starting Feb. 18, customers will even be able to visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to purchase from a local troop online for shipment to their door or to donate cookies to a local cause.