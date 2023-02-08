Girl Scout cookie sales start Friday in North Alabama

Get ready to loosen your belts and purse strings, because Girl Scout cookie season starts Friday.
More than 400 Girl Scout troops in North-Central Alabama will be selling the famous cookies at various businesses across the region. Each purchase helps fund local Girl Scouts' adventures year-round, from troops giving back to their community by providing dinner for families in need to building memories and lasting friendships on a trip together.
Find a Girl Scout troop or cookie booth near you by clicking here.
Cookies can also be purchased online by contacting a local Girl Scout or troop to order via cookie website, mobile app, email or direct link. Starting Feb. 27, customers in certain areas can visit girlscoutcookies.org to order.
Click here to explore all 13 flavors available this season, including the new, online-exclusive Raspberry Rally.