...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Sustained southerly winds of 25-30 MPH with frequent
gusts of 35-40 MPH expected.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Both sustained wind speeds and gusts will
be higher in elevated terrain locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Girl Scout cookie sales start Friday in North Alabama

  • Updated
Girl Scout cookies

The 2023 Girl Scout Cookie Season includes a variety of ways to order the beloved treats, from online cookie stores and home delivery to outdoor booths and drive-thru sales.

Get ready to loosen your belts and purse strings, because Girl Scout cookie season starts Friday.

More than 400 Girl Scout troops in North-Central Alabama will be selling the famous cookies at various businesses across the region. Each purchase helps fund local Girl Scouts' adventures year-round, from troops giving back to their community by providing dinner for families in need to building memories and lasting friendships on a trip together. 

Find a Girl Scout troop or cookie booth near you by clicking here.

Cookies can also be purchased online by contacting a local Girl Scout or troop to order via cookie website, mobile app, email or direct link. Starting Feb. 27, customers in certain areas can visit girlscoutcookies.org to order.

Click here to explore all 13 flavors available this season, including the new, online-exclusive Raspberry Rally.

