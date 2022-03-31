Girl Scout cookie sales end Sunday in North Alabama

Sunday is the final day to support a North Alabama Girl Scout troop by stocking up on their famous Girl Scout Cookies.
There are many ways to purchase cookies, including through DoorDash in select cities through Saturday and at any of the booths set up throughout North Alabama through Sunday.
Each purchase helps fund Girl Scouts' adventures year-round, from troops giving back to their community by providing dinner for families in need to building memories and lasting friendships on a trip together.
Find a Girl Scout troop or cookie booth near you by clicking here.