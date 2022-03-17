Gas prices slightly impacting North Alabama boaters

If you're getting ready to fire up the engine on a boat, your wallet may have you thinking twice.
Gas prices are taking aim not only at cars, but boats, too.
For larger boats, it will take two times as much to fill the tank than it did last year. For fishermen, it may be a different story.
"If it's 15 gallons right now, it'd be $60," said Fritz Martin, a fisherman in Grant.
It may sound like a lot upfront, but that'll float Martin through mid-summer.
"The big motors, the 200-horsepower motors — certainly, the big heavy boats — they use a lot more gas," said Martin.
Even with a higher price to pay, the owner of Freedom Marine Center, Kenneth Chambers, said it's not stopping shoppers from making the big purchase.
"Boating the last two years has really taken off. We've seen a lot of new boat owners," said Chambers.
Chambers said since the pandemic hit, people have had a whole new approach on quality of life.
"Since the pandemic, I think family time means so much more, and people work hard for their money, and they're going to get on the water," said Chambers. "I don't think high gas prices will stop them."
Although gas prices may not stop boaters from time on the water, Chambers expects that people will go about it differently.
"So, you're going to boat closer. You're not going to make far runs as you would," said Chambers.
As a business owner, Chambers said the biggest setback hasn't been sales but supply chain issues. Supply chain issues are impacting the price he pays and what he gets in stock.