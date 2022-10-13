Galaxy of Lights returns for 27th season at Huntsville Botanical Garden

The annual holiday light experience at Huntsville Botanical Garden is returning for a 27th season.
Galaxy of Lights will open Nov. 11 and run through Jan. 1, 2023. Guests will get to enjoy even more Walking Nights, immersive displays and innovative designs this year.
"If you haven't been to Galaxy of Lights in a few years, particularly to the Walking Nights, you will be amazed at how it has evolved," said Sue Wagner, chief executive officer at Huntsville Botanical Garden. "Every year, we listen to feedback and make improvements to the experience so that we can continue to dazzle our guests again and again."
The award-winning event will host Walking Nights from 5:15 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11–27 and Dec. 17–Jan. 1. Dogs are welcome on Mondays and Tuesdays during those days. Tickets are $13 to $25 for adults and $7 to $15 for children, with $3 tickets available for those who qualify through Museums for All.
The Galaxy of Lights 5K Race and 3K Fun Run are set for Nov. 28 and 29.
Driving Nights are set for Dec. 1–16. Ticket prices are $20 to $35 per vehicle with a limit of 10 passengers and a $5 discount available on Mondays for active and retired military personnel with valid ID.
Buy tickets at the gate, at the Garden front desk during regular business hours or online here.