Franklin County mom stopped bus driver charged with DUI

Rhonda Barksdale is charged with DUI after driving 40 students to school Friday morning.
Franklin County Schools Mother, Heather Malone, stopped the bus from driving any further on Highway 77 .
"She came right over there where the car is topping the hill right there and that's where she started to fade into the on coming traffic lane, and when she went to correct herself she squeezed that entire bus, expect for them left set of tires on this itty bitty piece of land right here," said Malone.
What should've been a safe ride to school Malone said could've turned deadly.
"There is a straight drop right down to the crop field right there and that's where she had swerved it," said Malone.
Barksdale was caught swerving on the road with dozens of kids on her bus. In her first court appearance, she pleaded not-guilty.
Malone's gut told her something was wrong as she watched the bus zig-zag down the two lane road. At the time, she was driving her own kids to school.
"I drove in front of the 3 cars in front of me," said Malone. "I had dialed 911 before I even broke that way."
The bus continued driving for minutes before Malone was able to get Barksdale's attention.
"I got out, I got her to open the door, and I checked on her to see if she was ok and the kids," said Malone. "She looked confused at my questions, she said she was totally fine."
The bus had shown signs that it had already hit other objects during its route.
"There was part of a tree stuck in the doorway," said Malone. "She had hit a stop sign and it ragged down the side of the bus, this is all before I had seen any of it."
Kids on the bus were filled with fear.
"The boy in the front seat had actually told me that he had been texting his mama concerned on the bus," said Malone. "He looked at me and his eyes were terrified, absolutely terrified."
Malone waited for police to arrive. After a driver came to finish the route, she drove to the school right away.
"I've been contacted by the superintendent, I've been contacted by The Department of Transportation, everybody's called and told me after seeing the evidence by now, they know that was a big deal and could've been very very bad," said Malone.
WAAY31 has reached out to Franklin County School's superintendent, Greg Hamilton, to check on Barksdale's employment status. We have not heard back.
Malone said Barksdale started the new bus route on Tuesday.