Former patients celebrate Survivors' Day at Clearview Cancer Institute in Huntsville

Clearview Cancer Institute celebrated survivors Friday.
Cars were filled with former patients at the drive-thru event. They were all honking, smiling and celebrating beating cancer.
"It brings back the connectedness that we lost a little bit during the pandemic. We're able now to see each other," said Michelle Brown, COO of Clearview Cancer Institute. "We see each other's face again, which is making us all feel more connected."
For Shannon Deloney, her cancer diagnosis came more than two years ago. She was at the pool when she felt lumps by her neck. Those lumps she felt ended up being cancer.
She battled Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, beginning treatment in the fall of 2020 and ending her treatments in January 2021.
"I had two kids who were kindergarten and second grade at the time, so that was a big deal for me that they would see me going through this in a positive way," said Deloney.
For best friends Tineneta Gordon and Tonya Briggins, they each got a cancer diagnosis, years apart.
As hard as their journeys were, they leaned on each other for support.
"She did everything she could to make sure I was taken care of," said Briggins. "My very first day of treatment, there was a candy box sitting outside my door with a card and balloons, and it was the sweetest thing. We've been there for each other."
Briggins said it's important that woman don't skip out on their yearly mammograms. That's how she discovered she had breast cancer.
The Survivors' Day drive-thru event was from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. It was a celebration not just for those who beat cancer, but for the families supporting them along their journey.