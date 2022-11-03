Federal government looking to expand mental health resources in schools, local school explain how federal money helps

Youth mental health, it's an area the federal government wants to make improvements.
$1 billion will go to increasing school-based health professionals by ramping up mental health services and personnel in schools.
Stephanie Allen, Madison City Schools Mental Health Coordinator, said local, state and federal money is imperative in expanding mental health resources.
The district is constantly working to meet the needs of students and to do that, it takes money.
"Funding helps tremendously because bringing supports like mental health counselors, or bringing in programs, more school counselors, more social workers, people who can directly helps the needs of the students, is costly," said Allen.
The mental health crisis in schools is ongoing and impacting all grade-levels.
"Any type of funding support is needed and essential in order to meet all the needs we're seeing," said Allen. "Really K-12, all the way high school, middle school and elementary."
Although kids are back in the classroom, Allen said mental health is still being impacted by the Coronavirus pandemic.
"Kids are still struggling, we are still seeing mental health issues increase in schools," said Allen.
CDC data shows that even before the coronavirus, young people were struggling with mental health on an increased scale.
"Addressing the academic gaps, that's still happening but those emotional and behavioral issues that are coming up, those have to be addressed," said Allen.
Between federal, local and state, more money allows the district to help more people.
"We are seeing our school based therapists are full and have a waitlist so you know there's definitely a need for them to be able to see more students," said Allen.
Allen's position was added by the State Department of Education. It allows her to coordinate more mental health services.
The district now holds mental health workshops each month to discuss topics of mental health between parents and health professionals.
Madison City Schools next mental health workshop is November 29. It will be discussing "Depression in Youth."
Parents can register here.