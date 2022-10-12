FDA, CDC authorize omicron-driven booster for kids as young as 5

The FDA authorized the Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot for kids 5 to 11.
Moderna's COVID-19 booster shot was also authorized for kids 6 to 17.
Both booster vaccines target the BA.4 and BA. 5 variant of the virus, as well as the original strain.
The dosage amount for kids in the younger age groups are different than what is available now.
"The booster contains aspects of the new variants of COVID, and so it should be more protective against what is out there now, than the boosters we've had for the past year," said Dr. Steven Werdehoff, a physician at Synergy Wellness.
If it's been two months since your child received a COVID-19 vaccine, they are eligible for a booster.
Dr. Werdehoff said kids should get their booster shot, as well as their flu shot this season.
"This year it's as good as getting a flu shot and we ought to start thinking of it in those terms," said Dr. Werdehoff. "You get your flu shot, you get your COVID booster, and that's how it's going to be from now on."
Holiday gatherings and winter are inching closer. To lower the risk of spread, doctors recommend children get up to date on their vaccinations.
Although the chance for severe illness in children is low, they can still spread the virus, get it, be hospitalized and even die.
The CDC gave the final stamp of approval on expanding the use of the COVID-19 booster shot for those 5 and up on Wednesday afternoon.
Dr. Werdehoff said clinics should receive the vaccine in one to two weeks.
Symptoms for kids mirror COVID-19 symptoms for adults. They include: Cough, fever, body/muscle aches, loss of taste or smell, dizziness and fatigue.
Find a full list, here.