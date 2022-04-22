Family shows the trial and triumphs of their daily routine with two kids with autism

During Autism Awareness month, WAAY31 is shining a positive light om families impacted by an autism diagnosis.
For one Lauderdale County family, that diagnosis came twice.
"Alex is four and Lincoln is three," said Staci Sheffield, a mother to two kids with autism.
Both of the boys have something in common.
"They were both diagnosed at 20 months," said Sheffield.
An autism diagnosis doesn't come easy to most parents and for the Sheffield's, it came not once, but twice.
"Oh, I cried. I cried for a long time," said Sheffield.
Alex had a cleft palate but even after surgery, at 15 months, he still wasn't talking.
"When I had this concern, they called in a developmental specialist," said Sheffield.
The specialist diagnosed him with a severe level of autism.
"He has a genetic mutation and they think several kids with that mutation will never speak," said Sheffield. "I never give up on him speaking, one day."
When it came to be a year later, Sheffield began seeing similar patterns in Lincoln.
"He is more high functioning than Alex is but he's still higher on the spectrum," said Sheffield. "Being three, he didn't start speaking until this school year."
Over the years, it's been a journey of ups and downs.
"They tell you this list of things that they think will help and one of the things was ABA therapy, 20 to 40 hours a week," said Sheffield. "As a full-time working mom that was devastating."
Her career as a certified medical assistant for pediatrics was out on pause to take care of her autistic sons.
"I was so scared, how was I going to take care of them" said Sheffield.
She moved to part time to focus on her kids and she quickly realized ABA Therapy was worth every second.
"Combine both the boys and they have 28 hours of ABA a week," said Sheffield.
"Lincoln goes to school two days a week, Alex goes everyday, we go to speech, PT and OT once a week."
Her biggest advice to other parents is early intervention. A mother's instinct is rarely wrong.
"There's not a clinic in Alabama that has less than a year wait for testing, so the earlier you're referred the better," said Sheffield.
Her other advice, lean on your family and partner.
"I do a lot and its hard, but without them I would not be able to do it," said Sheffield.
Even her 10-year-old son steps up to a big plate.
"I really didn't expect what a good person it made their older brother, he helps me with everything," said Sheffield.
But at the end of day, there's just one thing every parent wants:
"I just want them to be happy, I really do, I want them to achieve all their goals."