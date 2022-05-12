Emergency medical chopper now being kept at Athens-Limestone Hospital, improving response time

AirEvac LifeTeam is expanding its emergency air medical transport services to improve service for patients in North Alabama. Now, Athens-Limestone Hospital will have a helicopter close by for area emergencies.
The helicopter will reduce response time when responding to emergencies in Limestone County and surrounding areas.
"Our whole goal with AirEvac is to place our aircraft in rural areas, because those are the people that need, at times, access to a higher level of care," said pilot Chase Frederick. "Bringing people to bigger facilities where they can get extra care that they need."
Frederick said oftentimes, people come to rural areas on vacation, and in warmer temperatures, people start doing more outdoor activities like four-wheeling and being on the water.
The additional service will take a massive weight off of Athens-Limestone Hospital. Frederick said they aim for a seven-minute lift time.
"We ran almost 13,000 calls EMS alone for our ambulance services," said Traci Collins, president of Athens-Limestone Hospital.
The aircraft works similar to an emergency room.
"We have everything that a small ER has," said Amy Aldridge, the nurse on the helicopter. "We have a ventilator, we have a cardiac monitor that you can do a defibrillator with, you can shock someone's heart back into rhythm, we have a lot of drugs for heart rate, for pain, for breathing."
Medical services will cover a 70-mile radius.
AirEvac team already had service spots not too far away in Muscle Shoals, Lawrenceburg and Scottsboro. The addition near Athens-Limestone Hospital will improve response time for those in and around Limestone County.
To be an AirEvac nurse, you need to work for at least three years in critical care. To be a pilot, you need your commercial pilot license and to have flown a minimum of 2,000 miles.