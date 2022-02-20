EMA Director says to prepare emergency kit ahead of storms

With the strong storms expected this week, now is the time to plan ahead.
According to the CDC, 48% of Americans do not have an emergency supply kit.
WAAY 31 spoke with the EMA Director in Lauderdale County, George Grabryan, about the importance of having one.
You always want to prepare for the worst but hope for the best when it comes to severe weather.
That's why Grabryan says now is the time to gather supplies for emergency kits.
“A little bit of planning while the sun is shining is always a good thing," he said.
You should pack enough to sustain yourself for 3 days. Your emergency kit should include items like:
- non-perishable food
- water
- batteries
- flashlights
- manual can opener
- first aid kit
- whistle to signal help
For a full list of what's recommended to pack, click here.
Grabryan said taking a couple of minutes to prepare your emergency kit will help you stay ahead.
“It seems like we’re experiencing tornado season 12 months out of the year now, having those items would certainly give you much more peace, you should be much more at ease knowing you’ve got a little bit of preparation done already," he said.
Officials say you should keep these items in a bin or a duffle bag so they're all in one place, and you can grab it at a moments notice.
The states annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday starts Friday.
You can see the items that will be free of the state tax here.