Elementary school student explains what it's like growing up during a pandemic

Many North Alabama students are transitioning from the classroom back behind a computer screen. For some students, the circumstances are all they’ve ever known.
“The scariest part was knowing that I had it,” said Natasha Lobo, a 5th grader at Heritage Elementary School.
Lobo turned 11-years-old just days ago. At such a young age, she’s already had Covid-19.
“I had a runny nose, I couldn’t really taste food,” said Lobo. “A cough, that was really it, but I had to stay in my room all those days and I was so bored.”
Lobo isn’t alone. She and her classmates have either had, will have or currently contracted the virus.
“One of our teachers asked us to raise our hand if we’ve had Covid and half of the students in the class raised their hand,” said Lobo.
Students Lobo’s age are facing something much greater than just the sickness that comes with Covid.
“It’s a little harder because you just want to interact with people and have fun but with Covid, you can’t really do that,” said Lobo.
Much of her childhood spent with face coverings and social distancing. Lobo said she doesn’t even have recollection of what school was like before the pandemic.
“I just remember hanging out with my friends but I don’t remember anything at school,” said Lobo. “Its just become my whole memory of school.”
Even her memory of what a normal cafeteria lunch was like has faded.
“When we used to get lunch we used to have it on trays and I completely forgot what those trays look like now,” said Lobo.
In previous months, Lobo was forced to pack up her backup and learn behind a screen. That’s the way many students in North Alabama are learning again, right now.
Lobo’s school, Heritage Elementary School, one of the few schools in North Alabama still operating in-person but that could change in the blink of an eye.
“I suggest that people wear their mask, and social distance, so that you have a less chance of getting Covid, said Lobo.
Lobo also said kids her age should get vaccinated so they don’t get sick.
Right now, nearly 20 districts are learning virtually in North Alabama. Most schools are facing staff shortages and an unnerving positivity rate.
Although Lobo is grateful to be in a classroom, a part of her does worry the pandemic won’t ever end.
“I think it’s something that could possibly grow up with me because there are new variants,” said Lobo.
Although, she’s not losing hope.
“It’ll get less and less, so will be able to interact more and go back to how it was before Covid,” said Lobo.