Easter events taking place this weekend April 2-3

Easter may be weeks away, but the celebrations are well underway.

The Big Spring Egg Hunt will take place Saturday morning from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m.

The Parkway Place Mall will also host a sensory friendly Easter Bunny event for kids with special needs who want a photo in a calm environment.

"We hope Bunny Cares will bring smiles and spring magic for many families who may not have the opportunity to visit the Easter Bunny otherwise," the mall said in a statement.

That event will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. You must RSVP. You can do that here.

