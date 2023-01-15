East Limestone woman receives hundreds of donations for foster children

Ashton Miller-Harris of East Limestone has received hundreds of donations since starting the Foster Corner of Alabama around seven months ago.
The idea to start this foundation came from talking to members of her local church, who said there was not a foundation like this in Limestone County.
That was enough for Miller-Harris to start the Foster Corner of Alabama.
"So I started at my house on the front porch," said Miller-Harris. "I just started helping families and it grew from there."
All of the donations she has received are inside of an older red barn. Inside the barn is like stepping on another planet.
"It provides clothes and shoes and furniture," said Miller-Harris. "Anything the kid needs that can be theirs."
Miller-Harris runs the foundation along with her husband, which at times can be a lot of work.
Another non-profit in the area, the veteran-based Travis Manion foundation heard a calling to help.
All in the spirit of celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
"Martin Luther King Jr. once said it is always the right time to do the right thing," said Ted Foster, a chapter leader with the foundation.
On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the two non-profits will work together to help properly store the mass amount of donations situated inside the barn.
Foster said once they heard about the Foster Corner, it was an easy choice to help.
"One of our leaders found Foster's Corner and found they needed support," said Foster. "We're like, this is a great organization to help locally."
Miller-Harris said learning help was on the way was a blessing.
"I'm so grateful because it helps me get this stuff in order," said Miller-Harris. "If my stuff is in order, I can help families more efficiently and help more families."
If you would like to help, the two charities will be sorting through all of the donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the red barn.
The barn is located in a neighborhood off of 27954 Kim Drive, Harvest, AL, 35749.
The Foster Corner of Alabama is still accepting donations of children's clothing and toys, along with storage containers and racks to help properly maintain the items.
Miller-Harris said she is also looking for a new building to put the donations inside so families can come and take what they need.