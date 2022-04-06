Dekalb County Sheriff Nick Welden explains inspiration behind 'Shining Star' Program

Dekalb County Sheriff, Nick Welden, is spearheading the 'Shining Star' database program.
It's a way for first responders in Dekalb County to get vital information about a citizen with special needs.
For the Sheriff, the program hits close to home. Welden's 12-year-old daughter, Khloe, is non-verbal.
He said he thought about a scenario where his family got into a wreck and his daughter couldn't speak about what happened.
The program is designed so that first responders can see if someone has a disability and appropriately respond to a given situation.
Those enrolled in the program will get an identification card and also be put into the 'Shining Star' database. All first responders will have access to the database.
"Lord forbid something bad happened but when merchant personnel get on the scene, you may not understand why that person on the scene can't talk to you," said Welden. "So you just automatically call in for additional help to get them somewhere, whereas here, it'll give you a better understanding of what you're dealing with."
Individuals enrolled in the program will get a sticker for their vehicle to indicate they're in the 'Shinning Star' program.
Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter is working with Welden to create a car tag. With the car tag, those living in Alabama can help fund the program.
Family members or caregivers can bring their loved one to the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office, Monday through Friday, 8a.m to 4p.m.
Registration is free to special needs individuals or those with Autism, Dementia, Alzheimer's or any other mental disorder.