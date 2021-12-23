DeKalb County EMA, Commission deliver toys to Kentucky victims

Residents in DeKalb County stepped up to help victims of the Dec. 10 tornadoes in Kentucky.
The county commission and county EMA collected toys over a five-day period. On Wednesday, officials took two trailers full of toys and other donations to Kentucky.
"You've done a great service to your fellow man, to those folks who needed it the worst," said Ricky Harcrow, president of the DeKalb County Commission, to residents who donated. "... You went an extra mile and took an extra step in doing what needed to be done in that affected area."
Harcrow said 400 to 500 children will now have new toys to replace the ones lost in the storms. More than $3,000 in gift cards were also collected for victims.