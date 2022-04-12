Decatur's State of the City forum focusing on residential growth in 2022

A major focus for the city of Decatur in 2022 is residential growth.
During Decatur's State of the City forum, representatives focused on the importance of growing the community so that all sectors can prosper.
Council President Jacob Ladner said in the years to come Decatur will be a place more people will want to live, work and call home.
For that to become a reality, the city is focusing on one thing to support residential growth.
"Infrastructure," said Mayor of Decatur Tab Bowling. "Our budget is in excellent condition, we have the arbor fund which is the stimulus funds to support the infrastructure."
Bowling said one of the projects underway is the the overpass on Highway 20 in Limestone County. That will be completed in either August or September.
That's one project of the many on the radar for Decatur.
Bowling said long-term, they're looking to add a new bridge into the city to help with traffic flow.
Current renovations include revamping the entrance to the city on 6th Ave.
"That's the foyer to our home, to welcome our residents and our guests," said Bowling.
That project is 30% through design and is ready to be submitted to the Alabama Department of Transportation.
With significant residential growth anticipated, traffic and drainage are also on the to-do list for the city.
80% of Decatur's stimulus package will go to into infrastructure in 2022.
Bowling said revenue has grown 10% compared to the year before and right now, the unemployment rate sits at 2.2%
Bowling also said more workforce and business growth will come once more people live in the city.