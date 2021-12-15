Decatur City Schools cafeterias work to feed students despite food, labor shortages faced by vendors

Supply chain shortages are weighing on schools in North Alabama.
Each week, before the anticipated food deliveries, Decatur City Schools receives a list of "outs," meaning they won’t receive food items that they originally expected to.
This week alone, the main food vendor for the district was "out" of about 20 food and supply items.
An emergency procedure is in place as a backup plan.
"We are placing our food orders two to three weeks ahead of when we plan to serve them," said Devin Williamson, child nutrition supervisor for Decatur City Schools.
Decatur City Schools is filling gaps for when vendors say they are not able to deliver food on scheduled days. Right now, that is happening pretty frequently.
"We actually receive our 'out' list the day before the delivery takes place," said Williamson.
Food vendors aren’t able to give much of a heads up, so the district started thinking on its feet by not only ordering ahead, but substituting items for what’s available.
However, due to last-minute substitutions, Williamson said they are rarely able to stick to the school's menus. Substituting items for what’s available, which is often even higher quality food, is a solution for getting students meals but an added stress on cafeteria school workers.
"It really even changes the way that we prepare food," said Williamson. "They are not used to some of the new items coming in and are having to really roll with the punches."
Vendors told the district they’re facing worker shortages in warehouses, so loading up for deliveries has become a hefty task.
"We have had some recent problems with trucks coming in on time," Williamson said. "I do still believe this can be a warehouse-related issue."
Last week, two trucks didn’t even show up, and when that happens, orders are deleted.
"Once those orders are deleted, we are shifting food from our other cafeterias to help cover that food," said Williamson.
But thanks to planning ahead, the district can make sure students are fed.
"We have plenty of food," said Williamson.
Back in August, vendors were down warehouse workers and delivery drivers. Williamson said they took matters into their own hands, gathering employees to go shop for food at the warehouse so students had the necessary food.
Just north of Decatur, Limestone County Schools said they’re also feeling the strain of supply and labor shortages.
In a statement to WAAY 31, the district said labor and supply shortages have affected food services and led to menu changes.