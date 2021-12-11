Decatur Church of Christ heading to Kentucky to help with storm cleanup

After a tornado ripped through Kentucky, one local church in Decatur is going there to help them out in their time of need.
WAAY-31 spoke with Decatur Church of Christ's mission group called Project Unify on what their efforts will do to those in affected communities.
Project Unify is a group of volunteers from several churches of Christ across North Alabama.
They'll take a truck and other trailers to places where the tornado hit the hardest and help those affected rebuild physically, and regain trust in the Lord while doing so.
"The one thing that makes it easier to handle and easier to see is knowing we're doing this for the glory of God," said Cody Michael.
Cody Michael is a member of Decatur Church of Christ and he's been apart of the Project Unify team for some time now.
He told us when he saw the damaged left behind from devastation of the tornadoes, he knew they were needed yet again.
This time, in Bowling Green, Kentucky.
"We can go to those areas and make a big difference there and that way everybody gets help and getting the things they need," he said.
Michael told WAAY every time he and his teams go out to help, it never gets easier, but he says the outpouring of love and support never gets old.
Normally, they ask for clothes and non-perishable items, but this time, the need is different and they're asking for more monetary donations and sanitary items.
No matter what, Michael says no one is alone.
"We're going to get through this and if you have a need, contact us and let us know what your need is. We'd love to help you in any way that we possibly can. We'll do whatever we can to make sure you're provided for," he said.
Michael says he knows it'll be hard to come to terms with this, especially just weeks before Christmas, but he and his team will be there through February to help whomever is in need.
There will be one team going up on Sunday and another one going up on Wednesday to start work.
The week after next is when they'll bring up the supplies and donations.
To find out where you can drop off items and send your monetary donations, you can go to their Facebook.