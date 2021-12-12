Danville business holds donation drop-off to assist people impacted by the tornadoes in Kentucky

Friday night's tornadoes in Kentucky left thousands of people without food, clothes, and a home.
This is something many people in North Alabama have experienced before.
“My family was involved in a tornado back when I was younger," said Nathan Robbins. "It came in and took down part of our farm there and people just rally around, showing up with meals and helping.”
The love and support from others is something Robbins remembers very well.
Robbins said his family didn't have a lot of damage from that storm years ago, but he remembers feeling depressed, and can only imaging what people a few states over are experiencing right now.
“The feeling of loss and kind of an overwhelming, ‘How will you get past this point?’” he said.
Robbins said that's why his family wanted to help.
“Friends up in Kentucky and places have sent us pictures of what was a house, is nothing left," Robbins said. "They’re picking up the pieces and starting over.”
Robbins said his company, Top Notch Buildings in Danville, will be holding a donation drop-off from Monday until Thursday.
They're collecting non-perishable food items, clothing, toys, blankets, and anything else people would like to donate.
They'll also be accepting donations at their dealer location in Athens.
Robbins plans to drive the trailer of donations up to Kentucky on Friday.
He told WAAY 31 that he knows they won't be able to help every single person who is impacted by these storms, but he said anything they can give, could mean everything to someone in need.
“Just being able to help somebody in such a very hard time in life when it looks maybe hopeless, maybe that blanket we’re able to give, or maybe some boxes of bottled water or whatever we end up with on our trailer, just bringing them a little ray of hope," he said.
You can also send monetary donations to them through their Cash App at $TopNotchBuildings
You can drop off donations, or monetary donations at:
Top Notch Buildings factory office
99 Reeder Rd
Danville, AL 35619
or
Rocket City Barns/Cotton State Barns of Athens
26912 Hwy 72 W
Athens, AL 35613