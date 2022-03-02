Covid-19 hospitalizations, positivity rate decrease in Madison County

As of Wednesday, the Covid-19 positivity rate is just under 9% in Madison County.
Health leaders are very optimistic about where numbers currently stand. Hospitalizations are also declining rapidly.
"We could not be more pleased with the trajectory of these numbers," said Dr. Wes Stubblefield, a health officer with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
There are 132 in-patients within the Huntsville Hospital Health System. Just a month ago, numbers were more than three times as high.
Throughout the system, Huntsville Hospital has the highest number of Covid-19 ICU patients at 19. Fifteen of those patients are in the ICU.
Despite a decreasing positivity rate and low hospitalizations, the CEO of Huntsville Hospital, Jeff Samz, said the Emergency Room is still overwhelmed.
He reminded individuals during Madison County's Covid-19 briefing to not go to the Emergency Room for Covid-19 testing.
There's still testing sites open across the area. Madison Hospital's testing tent will be up through March 7.
In terms of masking, Madison County is now at a 'substantial' level, that's right below 'high."
"If you feel sick, wearing a mask is just a great idea to protect your friends," said Samz. "I'd also encourage people to continue wearing them when they're around a vulnerable population."
The CDC now says you can remove your mask based on your community's level.
The CDC reports Madison County's transmission is still high. Although, on ADPH's portal, Madison County is at substantial.
Samz said this is just a matter of data catching up to what we're seeing in the community. The CDC's portal gets updated weekly, not daily.
Health leaders said to consider who you're around and where you are when it comes to wearing a mask at this time.
"I would encourage the public to remember that behind every mask is a story," said Stubblefield. "For those adults and children who are masked, realize that
they are masked for a reason."
Samz said it's best to mask especially if you're going to be around someone immunocompromised.
In the future weeks and months, health leaders are staying 'cautiously optimistic."
The omicron BA-2 variant is out there but shows little spread in the United States.
"Most experts think this will never disappear," said Stubblefield. "We will learn to live with this virus, we will learn to protect those that are most vulnerable, and to keep our children in school, to keep our community going, our businesses thriving, that has always been the the goal of public health."
Jeff Birdwell, the EMA Director for Madison County said the city will no longer hold Covid-19 briefings. All updates will now be through Huntsville Hospital or ADPH's websites.