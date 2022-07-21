Covid-19 hospitalizations, cases rise as BA.5 subvariant sweeps the nation

The BA.5 subvariant of omicron is sweeping the nation. The CDC reports 80% of new Covid-19 cases are BA.5.
Symptoms of the BA.5 subvariant mirror omicron.
Fever, fatigue, headache, loss of taste and smell, are all prevalent when experiencing symptoms of the BA.5 subvariant of omicron.
Doctor Steven Werdehoff at Synergy Wellness, said this subvariant is more of a slow burn.
All former variants skyrocketed at once, meanwhile BA.5 has progressed over the last two months.
"There's probably a much higher percentage of people that are positive than is being recorded," said Werdehoff.
"A lot of people will have a positive test and not seek out treatment, and whereas before the at home tests were available, everyone came to a clinic to get tested."
Werdehoff said people who are vaccinated are testing positive, but their symptoms are minor in comparison to the unvaccinated.
The subvariant is also sending more people to the hospital right now.
"The hospitalizations are on the rise across the nation," said Werdehoff. "We've gone from 10,000 hospitalizations to 40,000 hospitalizations over the past two months."
Locally, Huntsville Hospital reported there are 102 patients systemwide.
Three people are on ventilators, while eight are in the ICU.
"It's still a significant illness," said Werdehoff.
For treatments, there are several available.
Monoclonal Antibody infusions, Remdevisir, Paxlovid and Evusheld are forms of treatment available at Synergy Wellness.
President Biden is receiving doses of the antiviral pill, Paxlovid.
Werdehoff warns that drug is not for every Covid-19 positive patient.
"It's a little bit of a difficult medication because you have to be very careful for drug to drug interactions," said Werdehoff.
"You also have to be very careful a patients renal status, their kidney function, so you need to do some ground work to make sure it's preproperate for each patient."
Werdehoff said Paxlovid is 90% effective at reducing hospitalizations. Patients prescribed the pill will take 3 pills daily, twice a day, over the course of five days.
If you test positive for the virus and are prescribed Paxlovid, it's best you start taking the antiviral as soon as possible. If the drug is taken too late, it may not be as effective.
