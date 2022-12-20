Country music stars join lineup for Huntsville concert event honoring country icon George Jones

How often do you get big-name country musicians like Tanya Tucker, Brad Paisley, Tracy Lawrence, Trace Adkins, Dierks Bentley and others all in one room?
If you said something involving "annual awards show," you're probably right — but if you said "one night only for a George Jones tribute show in Huntsville," you're definitely right.
"Still Playin' Possum: Music and Memories of George Jones" will be coming to the Rocket City on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The tribute concert will feature all of the country music stars mentioned above as well as Justin Moore, Lorrie Morgan, Tracy Byrd, Mark Chesnutt, Jamey Johnson, Michael Ray and Sam Moore — with even more to be announced.
Nancy Jones, George Jones' widow, joined local leaders at the VBC on Tuesday to announce the tribute, which will take place one day before the 10th anniversary of his death in Nashville.
"It will be 10 years since he left us with just his songs, so to produce this night of music to honor his legacy is perfectly fitting," Nancy Jones said. "George made history and influenced artists from all genres, and many of them will celebrate with us in April. The night will bring lots of emotion for the fans, our family and anyone who just loved country music."
Jones made his mark in music history with several enduring country hits, including "She Thinks I Still Care," "Tender Years," "Walk Through This World With Me" and "He Stopped Loving Her Today." He recorded more than 160 charting singles, more than any other artist in any format in popular music history.
The tribute concert will be held at Von Braun Center's Propst Arena and will be filmed for a TV special that will be broadcast at a later date.
Tickets are available now for qualifying presale customers. General sale of tickets will begin 10 a.m. Thursday, with prices starting at $25 and a special VIP upgrade that includes dinner the night before with Nancy Jones and friends available for $200.
To purchase tickets, click here.