 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY NOW CONTINUOUSLY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values in the 105-109 degree range
for most valley communities both today and Wednesday. Overnight
lows will only fall into the lower-mid 70s.

* WHERE...All counties in northern Alabama, as well as Lincoln,
Moore and Franklin counties in southern Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Could we see a recession? How to plan 401(k)s and IRAs in a fluctuating market

  • Updated
  • 0

Increasing costs for food and gas have some Americans worried our country could fall into a recession.

Right now, experts say there's no immediate signs of a recession. Unemployment is historically low, but we're tip-toeing a fine line.

Inflation does present the danger of an economic slow down, but we haven't crossed that line just yet.

"This is just the natural course of an economic slowdown," said Derek Berry, an economics professor at Calhoun Community College.

Berry said if a recession is a concern for you, put a big purchase, like a car or boat, on the back burner.

Another piece of advice: If you see your employer laying people off, cut back on spending. That way, you can prepare for any twists and turns ahead.

But, with all these tips comes the risk of moving into an economic slowdown.

"Slowdowns in consumer spending often do sort of trigger these recessions," said Berry. "When underlying causes are there, that ripple through consumer spending kind of magnifies it."

If inflation continues and interest rates rise, Berry said, eventually, the economy will slow down.

Another concern for Americans may be the status of their retirement funds.

Christopher Smith, an accredited asset management specialist, said don't panic if you see your funds plummet. The market will come back.

If that's not reassuring enough, Smith said, it's a good idea to redo your risk assessment. Depending on how your portfolio is allocated, you may be taking on much more risk than you're comfortable with.

He recommends sitting down with a financial advisor to start an ongoing conversation about your funds.

If retirement is nearing, Smith said, that's also not a reason to panic.

"If you're getting ready to retire, say within the next 12 months, that's where you really need to talk to a financial professional," said Smith. "Make sure that your goals are still there, that they're still set, you can make them."

That's when you can start talking about income replacement and "using that money to work for you, how you want to start drawing that income out of your portfolio," said Smith.

Smith said it's not a good idea to keep checking your account balance. The erratic and fluctuating market is likely to continue, but it will bounce back.

Smith said prior to 2020, the market was on an unprecedented run with a solid decade of growth. About every three years, the market runs into a bear market, which is what we're seeing right now.

Inflation

Inflation

Have a news tip, question or correction? Email us at newsroom@waaytv.com