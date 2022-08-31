Constellation developer plans for high-rise building, restaurants in Huntsville

Mixed-use development is popping up more and more across the Rocket City.
Apartments are now typically next door to offices and retail sites.
Off Heart of Huntsville Drive, there's now the Constellation apartment complex, but much more is planned in that area. Constellation developer D. Scott McLain said with a tract of more than 3 acres, they could build 250,000 square feet of space.
"We can easily build the tallest building in town," he said.
For more than 20 years, McLain has been making plans for the former site of Heart of Huntsville Mall.
"It's a great place for mixed use. It's downtown, it's a great place for hotels, it's a great place for apartments and restaurants, and downtown is about offices," said McLain.
Although all of that is coming, McLain also plans to build a high-rise building. However, he said, the progress is driven by market and demand.
"The market right now is confused. Are we having a recession or not? Are we going to the office full time, part-time? Are we going to share?" said McLain.
The high-rise building is surrounded by the plans for mixed-use development.
"We can't build the building at all unless someone wants to be in it," said McLain.
For the plans of a high-rise building, McLain said it can't be done in any other location within downtown Huntsville.
"There's no space, there's no land and there are no buildings. We've used it all," said McLain. "Everything has been developed."
Constellation apartments marked the first phase of the development project for the former mall site. The complex is now open, and three restaurants are gearing up to open next to it.
"I think within the next four months, we should have all the restaurants in progress to go on this site," said McLain.
Mixed-use developments are a driving force to get more people to Huntsville. Mid-City and Stovehouse are each examples of such developments capitalizing on multi-purposed spaces.
The president of North Alabama Commercial Real Estate said it's something that's going to push growth in the Rocket City.
"On average, 25 to 29 people a day have been moving to Huntsville," said Eric Gonzalez-Tablada, president of NALCOM.
He said people want to live somewhere that offers them a lot.
"'Live, work and play' is really taking off, and that's what we're going to see," said Gonzalez-Tablada.
According to COSTAR Data, industrial rental growth went up 12% in the last year, while retail and multi-family rent also went up about 6%.