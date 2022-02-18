Connecting North Alabama: Racial Equity Fund supports nonprofit organizations addressing equity gaps

Closing the racial equity gap — that's the main mission of the Community Foundation of Greater Huntsville's Racial Equity Fund.
The group serves more than 20 local nonprofit organizations by expanding opportunities. In just the last year, several students have directly benefited from funds provided by the group.
One student, LaNaya Oakley, said she always wanted to work with mothers and babies. The Cap and Gown Project supported her educational goals and got her on a path that will lead her to college and beyond.
"I wanted to be in Cap and Gown because it will help me prepare for my ACT's, I would tour colleges and I would meet new people," said Oakley.
At 17 years old, the Mae Jemison School College Academy student is primarily focusing on preparing for college.
"After high school, I plan to attend UAH and obtain my RN, then work for a year as a labor and delivery nurse," said Oakley.
Ultimately, Oakley wants to work as certified nurse midwife. With the help of the Cap and Gown Project, she now knows exactly how to reach her goals.
"They made sure I knew how to fill out a college application. They made sure I knew how to fill out that FAFSA," Oakley said. "They made sure I was picking the right college based off of how far away it is, how much it costs, does it cater to what I want to do in life."
For Jeremiah McDow, he needed that type of guidance. He's also a part of the Cap and Gown Project.
"It took a lot. My GPA isn't the best," said McDow. "My standardized scores aren't the best."
With the help of the Cap and Gown Project, he's turned a new page.
"I never thought I'd be where I am without them," said McDow.
And soon, he'll start a new chapter.
"At the time, I plan on majoring in communications at A&M," said McDow.
The Cap and Gown Project isn't the only nonprofit shaping young lives. Grant money given to Bartley Bridge's program, Black Entrepreneurship Academy for Teens (BEAT), helps students interested in entrepreneurship.
"I want to get into electrical engineering. That's one my passions," said Christopher Landers, a part of Black Entrepreneurship Academy for Teens (BEAT).
BEAT helps Landers learn how to run his own business.
"One thing I really learned from that is the steps that it takes to create a successful business and maintain it over time," said Landers.
The 2022 "Here for Good" campaign is taking place this month. The goal is to raise $200,000 for nonprofit organizations that rely on the Racial Equity Fund to support the youth. Click HERE to donate.
Meta (previously Facebook) is the lead donor of 2022. They've invested $20,000 in the Racial Equity Fund.
Since the Racial Equity Fund started, more than $185,000 has gone back into local nonprofit organizations.