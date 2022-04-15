 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Alabama...

Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville affecting Madison, Jackson and
Marshall Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Paint Rock River NEAR Woodville.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 19.0 feet, Water is covering Alabama State Route 65
about two miles north of U.S. Highway 72. Several County Roads in
Paint Rock Valley are flooded...including Jackson County Road 20.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Friday the stage was 15.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Friday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.5
feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 15.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
17.5 feet on 04/05/1974.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Connecting North Alabama: 'Make A Way' and the young man who inspired it all

  • Updated
  • 0
Sensory room

Brooks Givens

 Brooks Givens in a sensory room

During the month of April, we're shining a light on Autism Awareness Month.

In this Connecting North Alabama, we learn more about the nonprofit "Make A Way," its mission and the young man who inspired it all.

Brooks Givens now goes to Athens Middle School. At the age of 3, he was diagnosed with high-functioning autism.

When he started school in kindergarten, behavioral outbursts happened more frequently than not.

"I'd get phone calls almost daily, behavioral reports or I need to come handle a situation," said Stacey Givens, mother and founder of "Make A Way."

Givens routinely tried different therapies with her son, but there was one that made an immediate difference.

The family went to an occupational therapist who focused on sensory therapy.

"It helps me calm down and get out all of the energy that I have," said Brooks.

Seeing the immediate change in his behavior because of sensory therapy gave Givens the idea to bring a sensory room to her son's elementary school.

"The change in Brooks was radical," said Givens.

Family and friends helped Givens raise money, and before she knew it, she was able to develop a sensory room at FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary School in Athens.

"The trampoline used to help me, but now the spin disc does," said Brooks.

Givens said once the sensory room was installed, they stopped receiving phone calls to home.

"Not only in his behavior, but also in his ability to focus and and concentrate in the classroom," said Givens.

Her son is the inspiration in bringing sensory rooms to schools across Athens.

"Just as a volunteer myself, we were able to build seven sensory rooms, and then we wanted to have Limestone County schools, and I knew that was bigger than me," said Givens.

So "Make A Way" was born.

Now, Givens is able to see just how many students besides her own son that benefit from a sensory room.

"I receive phone calls almost weekly about the changes parents are seeing in their children, but most of all, they're seeing such a reduction in anxiety in their children," said Givens.

Brooks visits the sensory room twice a day for 12 minutes. For each student, it can vary based on their needs.

"A lot of individuals don't realize that one of our senses is vestibular, and it helps an individual regulate themselves in a space," said Givens.

Whether that's spinning or jumping, the objects in a sensory room help children with autism get to a neutral or centered space.

"That's exactly what the spin disk does for him," Givens said, referring to her son.

Givens said "Make A Way" would love to help put a sensory room in other schools, but she asks that fundraising efforts get started before a parent or school administrator requests their help.

For more on "Make A Way," click here.

