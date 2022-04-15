Connecting North Alabama: 'Make A Way' and the young man who inspired it all

During the month of April, we're shining a light on Autism Awareness Month.
In this Connecting North Alabama, we learn more about the nonprofit "Make A Way," its mission and the young man who inspired it all.
Brooks Givens now goes to Athens Middle School. At the age of 3, he was diagnosed with high-functioning autism.
When he started school in kindergarten, behavioral outbursts happened more frequently than not.
"I'd get phone calls almost daily, behavioral reports or I need to come handle a situation," said Stacey Givens, mother and founder of "Make A Way."
Givens routinely tried different therapies with her son, but there was one that made an immediate difference.
The family went to an occupational therapist who focused on sensory therapy.
"It helps me calm down and get out all of the energy that I have," said Brooks.
Seeing the immediate change in his behavior because of sensory therapy gave Givens the idea to bring a sensory room to her son's elementary school.
"The change in Brooks was radical," said Givens.
Family and friends helped Givens raise money, and before she knew it, she was able to develop a sensory room at FAME Academy at Brookhill Elementary School in Athens.
"The trampoline used to help me, but now the spin disc does," said Brooks.
Givens said once the sensory room was installed, they stopped receiving phone calls to home.
"Not only in his behavior, but also in his ability to focus and and concentrate in the classroom," said Givens.
Her son is the inspiration in bringing sensory rooms to schools across Athens.
"Just as a volunteer myself, we were able to build seven sensory rooms, and then we wanted to have Limestone County schools, and I knew that was bigger than me," said Givens.
So "Make A Way" was born.
Now, Givens is able to see just how many students besides her own son that benefit from a sensory room.
"I receive phone calls almost weekly about the changes parents are seeing in their children, but most of all, they're seeing such a reduction in anxiety in their children," said Givens.
Brooks visits the sensory room twice a day for 12 minutes. For each student, it can vary based on their needs.
"A lot of individuals don't realize that one of our senses is vestibular, and it helps an individual regulate themselves in a space," said Givens.
Whether that's spinning or jumping, the objects in a sensory room help children with autism get to a neutral or centered space.
"That's exactly what the spin disk does for him," Givens said, referring to her son.
Givens said "Make A Way" would love to help put a sensory room in other schools, but she asks that fundraising efforts get started before a parent or school administrator requests their help.
For more on "Make A Way," click here.