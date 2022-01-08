Community reacts to Huntsville police officer, David McCoy, being accused of capital murder

People living in the Weston Ranch complex are recalling what they witnessed Friday, after an investigation led to a capital murder arrest, of Huntsville police officer, David McCoy.
Many questioning, why the Huntsville police officer, placed on administrative leave, was booked in the Madison County Jail, just before midnight. That's 13 hours after the alleged crime.
"They hid it well for sure," said Cameron Borders, a neighbor of McCoy.
Alyson Wright, another neighbor of McCoy, agreed.
"I mean everything look peaceful," said Wright.
Wright's lived at the Weston Ranch apartment complex for years and said frequently, she saw McCoy and his police cruiser, parked outside the apartment units.
"I mean the neighborhood is not the same as when I moved here 5 years ago," said Wright.
Now, Wright and other neighbors are feeling unsettled and shocked, over the incident.
"My sister was calling me, making sure I'm ok, making sure I'm safe," said Wright.
McCoy was also a courtesy officer in the apartment complex. Many neighbors, knowing exactly who McCoy is.
"He was cool for sure, " said Borders.
Borders recalled an interaction he had with the officer, just months ago.
After Borders car broke down, he said the Huntsville police officer offered his help.
"He was like you need some help and I was like yeah and then he helped me push the car out and that was it," said Borders.
Neighbors are now trying to piece together how a police officers is now being charged with capital murder.
Sources confirm the victim, Courtney Spraggins, was in a relationship with McCoy. She was also pregnant at the time of her death.
"He would walk with this girl," said Wright.
In calls dispatched by McCoy, he claimed the women committed suicide while sitting in a car.
Huntsville police responded to the scene. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is leading the investigation.
"If the police are out here like this, then I have no one to trust," said Wright.
McCoy is being held at the Madison County jail, without bond.
The Madison County Coroner said Spraggin's autopsy is set for Monday.
Previous reporting, can be found here.
Stay with WAAY31 News as this story develops.