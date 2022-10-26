Community rallies behind Brewer High School family as student battles leukemia

One high schooler in Morgan County is in the fight for his life, but he's not in it alone.
Lincoln Kallas was diagnosed with leukemia less than two weeks ago. Treatment started immediately at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.
On Friday, Brewer High School held a pep rally in support of Lincoln. Posters displayed "Lincoln Strong." Kids also wore orange, the color of Lincoln's favorite football team, the Tennessee Volunteers.
"I said, 'If you didn't know you were loved before, you know now,'" said Andrea Kallas, Lincoln's mom.
Just days ago, Kallas' son complained of feeling under the weather. A few days passed, and his sickness took a sudden turn.
"He started throwing up blood," said Kallas.
Sinus infection and mono were ruled out. The health clinic that Kallas brought Lincoln to decided to do a blood panel.
"I got a call here at school Friday morning saying take him to the ER immediately," said Kallas. "Eighty percent of his blood count were leukemia cells, and it's all over his bone marrow."
Kallas said the hard thing about a teenager is that they know the reality of what's going on.
"When they come in, and he's looking at me the whole time to see what my reaction will be," said Kallas. "He understands death and all that now, so he's asking all the questions: When am I going to go bald? Am I going to die? Which is very hard."
She said the hardest pill her son has had to swallow: doctors telling him he won't go back to school this year.
"He's a social butterfly. That was really the hardest thing so far," said Kallas.
Lincoln's not the only one unable to return to school this year.
Kallas works at Brewer High School as a teacher, and she's now leaning on the help of other teachers across the state to donate their PTO days. That way, she can be by her son's side as his cancer journey continues.
"We have gotten emails from people from Calhoun, Jasper City — donating five days, 10 days, and it's been such a blessing," said Kallas. "I think 148 days have been donated so far."
This isn't the first time the Kallas family has faced cancer. Lincoln's brother, Alex, was diagnosed a few years ago. Now, he's back in school and healthy.
"I've been through that, and I know what's to come and the sickness and the chemo and the effects of it," said Kallas.
Although another unexpected journey has its twists and turns, the Kallas family is not alone in their fight.
"I would just like for everybody to pray for my boy. He's a great kid and is very loved, and I just hate he's going through this," said Kallas. "Most of all, we just want prayers. We believe miracles happen."
Kallas said right now, the family is focusing on the positives. She said Lincoln's cancer treatment at St. Jude shows a 94% survival rate.