Community organizations plan to use Week of Joy donations to support programs, families and more

Nonprofit organizations often rely on donations to help them achieve their respective missions. This week, WAAY 31 and Toyota Alabama partnered to present five local organizations with $4,000 each.
Representatives from each voiced their gratitude and hopefulness upon receiving the donation.
"We depend on this community," said CASA of Madison County Executive Director Ann Anderson, Week of Joy's final recipient.
It's these types of donations that allow CASA of Madison County to serve neighbors who are homebound, whether it's a ramp they need built to get in and out of their home or a ride to the doctor's office.
At the Manna House, another recipient, it's all about ending hunger. The nonprofit provides food assistance year-round but especially during the holidays.
"We've spent a lot of money taking care of feeding the community, and this is going to be an amazing gift, to be able to go purchase the rest of what we need," said Fran Fluhler, executive director of Manna House.
And for the Fantasy Playhouse, enriching kids' lives through the arts has always been the goal. As the organization grows, so does the need for funding.
"We are in the process of trying to raise the funds to build our new building, so honestly, I would think this is an incredible contribution to that," said Kailey Burkhardt, an education coordinator for the organization.
The Huntsville-Madison County Public Library was also a recipient this week, and they plan to use their funds to continue offering free services for the community. The money could purchase more books, support training programs and more.
"I mean, every bit helps," said Adrienne Bone, a librarian with the system. "This is great. This is a great amount."
New Futures Inc. rounded out this week's recipients. The organization helps keep families together as they face homelessness, and as the waiting list grows, they are grateful for any help they can get.
"The need is definitely rampant in the community right now," said Tayna Rains, executive director of New Futures Inc.
The five organizations were chosen by Toyota Alabama as the company hopes to highlight the importance of giving back.
"I hope this inspires everybody watching to ... pay it forward and to continue sharing that joy after the Week of Joy," said Bekah Schmidt, corporate communications for Toyota Alabama.